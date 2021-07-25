Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,363 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $37,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

