Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$28.70. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.30, with a volume of 300,416 shares.

EDV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.48.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.