Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Reduced by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 1.7% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 542,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 12,263,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,675,099. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.