Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 798,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.7305176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.00%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

