Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.41 ($13.43).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €9.67 ($11.38). The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.26.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

