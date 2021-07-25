Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFSC stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

