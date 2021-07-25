Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post $27.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the lowest is $26.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $5.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $128.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.01 million to $134.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $164.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 438,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

