Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.59. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 157,560 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

