EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $110.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 725.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

