Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given a $19.76 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.59.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 621,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $4,007,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

