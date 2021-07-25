Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to expand its operations through acquisitions, organic means and benefits from the increasing customer base. Planned investment is also assisting the company to expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure. Consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to increase dividend rate. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. It has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, similar to other utilities, the company’s performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

