Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of ETH opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $636.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

