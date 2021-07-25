Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,930 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Express were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Express by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Express stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $301.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.83. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

