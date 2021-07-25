Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 1,185,628 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6,111.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2,887.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $58.96. 149,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,869. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

