Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 865.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,355 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $33,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Realogy by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,337. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.