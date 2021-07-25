Factorial Partners LLC Buys 1,391,600 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2,899.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Phibro Animal Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 3.55% of Phibro Animal Health worth $59,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 274,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 90,059 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 93,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

