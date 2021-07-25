Factorial Partners LLC Has $47 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1,285.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,950 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up about 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $47,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $246,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,898. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

