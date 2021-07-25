Factorial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 582.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,702 shares during the period. Photronics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Photronics worth $40,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,045 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,793,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 1,994.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 355,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $3,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.31. 234,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,841. The stock has a market cap of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.