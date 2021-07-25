Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,324 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,105,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,687,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $212.11 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

