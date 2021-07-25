Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

