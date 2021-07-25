Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $284.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $196.49 and a twelve month high of $284.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

