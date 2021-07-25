Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

