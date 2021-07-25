Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 107 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.