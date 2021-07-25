Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 165 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $395.90 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

