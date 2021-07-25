Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $129.74 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

