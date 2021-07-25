Financial Analysis: Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.06 $10.26 million N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.73 $35.44 million $2.32 10.43

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 22.90% 9.49% 1.10% Sierra Bancorp 29.47% 12.29% 1.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ohio Valley Banc and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty-five ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

