Financial Survey: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) & Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sanofi and Immune Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 1 4 4 0 2.33 Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Immune Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 17.33% 24.12% 13.26% Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanofi and Immune Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $41.17 billion 3.17 $14.07 billion $3.35 15.48 Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Sanofi beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products. It also supplies poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; and influenza, adult booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. In addition, the company offers allergy, cough and cold, pain, digestive, and nutritional products; and other products, such as daily body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, and body and foot creams, as well as powders for eczema. It also has various pharmaceutical products and vaccines in development stage. Sanofi has collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine; and a research collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine to advance the understanding of immunology and inflammation through open scientific exchange. It also has a collaboration with TrialSpark Inc. to execute clinical research studies in the areas of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation. Bertilimumab has shown promising clinical activity in bullous pemphigoid and has been studied in other conditions including allergic rhinitis and ulcerative colitis, and may have application in other diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, and other diseases. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a topical nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and psoriasis. The company was founded by Daniel Gedeon Teper in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.