First Busey (BUSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.81 on Friday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

