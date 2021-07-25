First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.86 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.