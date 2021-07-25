First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

