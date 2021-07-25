First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
