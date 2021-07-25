First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

