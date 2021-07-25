First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $213.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68.

MYFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

