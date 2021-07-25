Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FCREY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

