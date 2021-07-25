Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
FCREY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.