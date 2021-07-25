Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 96,506 BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000.

BOWXU opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

