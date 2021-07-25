Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Shares of MBND stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

Multiband Corporation provides contract installation services for the pay television industry (including satellite and broadband cable operators), Internet providers and retailers, voice, data and video services to residents of multi-dwelling units. It operates in three segments: Field Services (FS), where the Company provides installation services to pay television (satellite and broadband cable) providers, Internet providers and commercial customers; Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU), where the Company bills voice, Internet and video services to subscribers as owner/operator and also acts as a master service operator for DIRECTV, receiving net cash payments for managing video subscribers through its network of system operators, and Engineering, Energy & Construction (EE&C) where the Company provides engineering and construction services for the wired and wireless telecommunications industry, including public safety networks.

