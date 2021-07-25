Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 212.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of CTEC opened at $19.15 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43.

