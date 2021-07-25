Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA CURE opened at $118.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.37. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $118.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.