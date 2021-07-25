FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 447 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shutterstock by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NYSE SSTK opened at $105.51 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $107.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.