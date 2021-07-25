FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,034 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

