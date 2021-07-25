FORA Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 624.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.59 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. The business had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

