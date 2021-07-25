FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

