Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.
A number of research analysts have commented on FRTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Forterra by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $23,106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.