Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Forterra by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Forterra by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.58. 97,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,293. Forterra has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

