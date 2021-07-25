Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSNUY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.5164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

