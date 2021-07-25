frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,091,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

frontdoor stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.