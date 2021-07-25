Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.80. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.