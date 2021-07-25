Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.80. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.