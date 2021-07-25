FUD.finance Hits Market Cap of $160,981.52 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00019824 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $160,981.52 and $213.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

