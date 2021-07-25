FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

FCEL opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 4.99.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 664,027 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

