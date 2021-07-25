FunFair Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.00814649 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

