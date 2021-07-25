Furucombo (COMBO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $267,616.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $267,616.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00119997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00138496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.00 or 0.99871834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00869699 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

